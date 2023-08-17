Oahu residents give back to Maui after wildfires

Watch more News on iWantTFC

As Maui locals reel from the massive wildfires, people from neighboring islands have banded together to extend support to those in need.

In Oahu, multiple donation drives were held over the past week with the main initiative taking place at the state capitol.

Cars lined up to drop off donations and volunteers organized and packed Matson containers before getting shipped off to the valley isle.

"It's very inspiring and humbling to see everybody here," said Oahu resident Tony Mejia. "It just makes you feel a bit of a small sense of relief for the Maui residents, knowing that they're not alone.”

Some community members got creative with their ways of helping Maui. Some shops donated a portion of their sales to the cause while others held fundraisers, including a special live art show.

“It's not so much where we're going to raise millions of dollars, but it's to have an outlet for the other artists to express their compassion, and support," Filipino-American artist Leni Knight Acosta shared.

State and local officials now recommend cash donations to reputable nonprofit organizations supporting Maui.

That’s with the volume of donated goods overwhelming the recipients. According to the state, once deliveries have been made, vehicles have not been able to take them away from the dock.

Even Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock, who is a Hawaii resident, took the time to ask for help on social media.

Meanwhile, individuals were asked to not ‘self-deploy’ to Maui as a way of helping with recovery efforts or delivering aid, especially as fire-impacted areas continue to be off-limits.