A 28-year-old Filipino American army veteran in Reseda, California has been convicted of attempting to bomb a white supremacist rally in 2019.

After a five-day trial in federal court, a jury found Mark Steven Domingo guilty of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction. He is scheduled for sentencing on November 1 and faces the possibility of life in prison.

Domingo became the subject of an investigation after he was discovered to be showing support for violent jihad in online forums. The Department of Justice said that he called for retribution following an attack on Muslims in New Zealand in March 2019. Domingo allegedly wanted another event like the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The DOJ said that Domingo selected a rally in Long Beach as his target. He surveyed the location with whom he thought was an accomplice, but was in fact an FBI covert employee. Domingo also bought what he believed were explosives from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a bomb maker. The Islamic convert was arrested that same day in April 2019 before he could carry out his plot. - with a report from Steve Angeles