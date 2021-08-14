MANILA—An elderly Filipina was assaulted by 2 individuals on Tuesday, while distributing masks to subway passengers in New York City, the Philippine Consulate General there reported on Thursday.

The Consulate General said the incident, which it categorized as stemming from “anti-Asian hate”, happened while the woman was on board the E Train near 42nd and 8th Street, at about 6 p.m. of August 10.

The two assailants were “shouting racial slurs at her,” according to authorities.

Americans of Filipino descent in New York were urged to stay vigilant when in the subway following the incident.

The Consul General has encouraged members of the Filipino-American community to report hate incidents or hate crimes to authorities.

In February, an elderly Filipino man was attacked in a New York subway, with his face slashed with a box cutter and left bleeding.

RELATED VIDEO: