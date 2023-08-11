Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a Los Angeles victory lap for HQ, this year's world champion at the Hip Hop International Adult Division.

HQ was among the six Philippine teams that competed at Hip Hop International recently held in Arizona.

It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the annual Olympics of street dance took place in full force.

"We haven’t processed that yet," said Jacob Jaurige of their victory. "But the initial feeling is just surreal. Up until now I have no words. It feels crazy."

HQ was formed in April. Of its nine members, many of them have had past Hip Hop International experience, dancing with other crews, while three of them are first timers.

For the rookies, long time dreams had come true on their first shot.

But it’s not just HQ basking in the winner’s circle. Legit Status, which includes Kapamilya artist Gela Atayde, took home gold in the Mega Group Division.

UP Street Dance, meanwhile, took home bronze in the Mega Crew Division. HQ members said that they’re proud of their fellow Filipino representatives.

"Most especially for Legit," said HQ member Zion Wuxinyi, "they’ve been competing for a while now, 14 years, and this is their first ever gold medal in HHI so we’re really so happy for them."

HQ is heading back to the Philippines in the coming days but it has yet to reveal its next plans. It expects to be back in the U.S. next year to defend its crown.