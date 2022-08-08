US announces $1 billion in new arms aid for Ukraine

Ukrainians take part in a military training for civilians to learn the use of weapons and tactics of fighting in Odesa, southern Ukraine, June 18, 2022. STR, EPA-EFE

The Pentagon announced Monday $1 billion in fresh military aid for Ukraine, including additional precision missiles for the Himars system that have helped Kyiv's forces attack Russian troops far behind the front lines.

The package also includes more surface-to-air missiles for defense against Russian aircraft and rockets, more Javelin anti-armor rockets, and other ammunition, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense.

"These are all critical capabilities to help the Ukrainians repel the Russian offensive in the east, and also to address evolving developments in the south and elsewhere," said Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl.

It took to $9.1 billion the amount of security assistance the United States has provided Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

"The United States stands with allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine's defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia's aggression," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We will continue to consult closely with Ukraine and surge additional available systems and capabilities, carefully calibrated to make a difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine's eventual position at the negotiating table," Blinken said in a statement.

Separately, the World Bank announced Monday $4.5 billion in aid for Ukraine paid for by the United States.

The funds will help Kyiv pay for services and pensions, key to easing economic impacts of the Russian invasion, the bank said in a statement.

"This economic assistance is critical in supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO