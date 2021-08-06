Thailand's new record: 21,379 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Health care workers move a dead body to a container after a hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths begun to store bodies in refrigerated containers, as the country struggles to deal with its biggest outbreak to date, in Pathum Thani, Thailand July 31, 2021. Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters

BANGKOK - Thailand on Friday reported 21,379 coronavirus cases and 191 deaths, both new records, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The new cases brought total infections to 714,684 and total fatalities to 5,854 since the pandemic began last year.

Like many countries worldwide, the current wave of infections in Thailand has been fueled by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Less than 3 weeks ago, on July 17, daily new cases in the Southeast Asian country exceeded 10,000 for the first time.

Following the surge, the government has extended its emergency decree until the end of September. Rising cases have caused a shortage of available hospital beds, with some patients dying in their homes after being infected.

About 20 percent of the population, or 14.2 million people, have received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccines as the government seeks to accelerate its inoculation drive.