Ifugaos from all over the world came together for a historic gala night at the Markham Convention Centre in Toronto.

The event brought together some 600 Ifugaos from 14 different countries after it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Event founder Juliet Dugyon flew all the way from California for the gathering which they first held in Las Vegas in 2017.

"Our mission and vision for this event is mainly to preserve our rich cultural heritage, our traditions, beliefs, and of course our intangible culture," said Dugyon. "And also to provide the opportunity to renew friendship, family ties. That helps our identity, it strengthens our bond."

The Aamungan (Gathering) is a three-day event organized by the Ifugao Association of Canada.

One of the highlights of the gala night was the cultural performances, where Ifugaos presented their native song and their tribal dances, accompanied by the rhythmic beating of gongs.

Lyko Kalahi is a cultural dance performer based in the U.S. He said he felt proud to watch the younger generation participate in the performance.

"You can't explain the feeling," he said, "seeing the kids' eagerness to dance. And they learn quickly."

Traditional Ifugao costumes were also showcased in a fashion show. Among the participants was a couple from the United Kingdom, who were dressed in their Ifugao costumes with the seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

The Ammugan also served as a platform to impart the preservation of the Ifugao culture and tradition to the younger generation.

Victomar Bunnol, the mayor of Lamut in Ifugao, said he was inspired by the passion and dedication of his fellow Ifugaos living abroad in preserving their culture.

He said his town is committed to handing down the knowledge of gong beating to the younger generations back home.

"One cannot just play the gong," he said in Filipino. "We have a program to train the younger generation, those as young as 7-years-old to become gong beaters."

Consul General Angelica Escalona, meanwhile, expressed her support for the Ifugaos in Canada.

"Whatever they need, we have Centro Rizal in the Consulate which aims to promote Philippine culture so we can have activities in support of our Ifugao Kababayans," she said.