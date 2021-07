Ahead of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's sixth and final State of the Nation (SONA) address, dozens of protesters gathered in what they called the "People's SONA" at the Philippine Consulate in New York City on Sunday. Community organizers from across the Northeast coast came together to call out Duterte for what they said are his failed war on drugs and weak handling of the pandemic. They demanded an end to the Duterte regime through his resignation or the 2022 elections.