N. Korea tests 2 short-range ballistic missiles

People watch a news report on a North Korean cruise missile launch at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 22 July 2023. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) North Korea launched several cruise missiles towards its weatern sea. North Korea said on 20 July that it can meet the legal requirements for using nuclear weapons after the arrival of a US Strategic Nuclear Submarine (SSBN) in Busan. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

SEOUL - North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast late Monday, South Korea and Japan said, as tensions remain high over Pyongyang's frequent weapons tests.

The first missile flew about 350 kilometers and the second about 400 km, Japan's Defense Ministry said, adding that the two apparently went down outside the country's exclusive economic zone, which extends some 370 kilometers from its coastline.

The South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were launched from near Pyongyang between 11:55 p.m. and midnight. The Japanese ministry said they reached an altitude of about 100 km.

The latest launches came after the U.S. submarine Annapolis made a port call at Jeju Island, southern South Korea, on Monday as part of apparent efforts by Washington and Seoul to strengthen deterrence in the region.

Ahead of the 70th anniversary of the July 27 signing of a cease-fire for the 1950-1953 Korean War, North Korea launched several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Saturday and, in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday.

In Washington, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the launches as violating the U.N. resolutions and posing a threat to the international community.

"Our commitment to the defense of (South) Korea and Japan remains ironclad," she said during a press briefing, while urging North Korea to engage in dialogue.

==Kyodo