Filipinos in Virginia recently gathered to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Filipino cultural center in the U.S. state.

For Filipinos, the center is not just a place for social and cultural events, but also serves as a proof of the "Bayanihan" spirit.

The Council of United Filipino Organizations of Tidewater (CUFOT) led attendees in honoring the contributions of those who helped build the center.

CUFOT has been undertaking projects to keep the center standing. But its largest and oldest fundraising project since 1978 is the Mrs. Philippines Virginia pageant.

The title is won by the candidate who raises the most amount of money for the center's benefit.

Through the years, the campaign was able to generate up to $50,000. This year, it recorded its highest amount.

"Collectively, they raised over $104,000," said CUFOT chairperson, Dr. Cynthia Romero. "This was a true record-breaker."

This year's Mrs. Philippines was Mely Bautista, who raised $64,000. She owed it to the hard work and support of her family and friends.

"The reason I joined is because this is what I want to do," Bautista said. "To raise funds for the PCC for the maintenance and the upkeep of the surroundings of the center."

Beyond being a pageant, the Mrs. Philippines event also highlights the charms of a Filipino who has a heart for her community.

"It's also an opportunity for these lovely ladies to give themselves out to the community," said Romero. "To promote the PCC and share our Filipino culture."