Singapore minister arrested in anti-corruption probe

Singapore Minister for Communication and Information S Iswaran delivers his speech during the 14th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) and Related Meetings in Singapore at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, on May 10, 2018. Wallace Woon, EPA-EFE/file

Singapore's Transport Minister S. Iswaran has been arrested, the country's anti-corruption agency said Saturday without elaborating on the case.

Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday but was later released on bail, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau told Kyodo News.

Corruption cases involving ministers are rare in Singapore, with the last publicly known one dating back to 1987.

Ong Beng Seng, a prominent tycoon based in Singapore who played a key role in attracting Formula One's Grand Prix to the city-state, was arrested the same day and was also released on bail, his company Hotel Properties said in a statement on Friday.

Ong was requested by the agency to provide information about his interactions with Iswaran, the company said.

The bureau said in a statement Wednesday that Iswaran was assisting its investigation, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirming the development.

Lee said in his Facebook post that he had instructed the minister to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed.

Iswaran has been transport minister since May 2021, serving concurrently as minister in charge of trade relations.

==Kyodo