Filipino businesses in Canada have cropped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, selling perishable and non-perishable items.

But with the return of in-person events, entrepreneurs have found another way to showcase their products by joining multicultural events and farmers' markets.

Kaye Bakes' Delicious Cakes and Ensaymadas and Telly's Manila Kitchen's Famous Adobo Flakes are regulars in the circuits. One of them is the multicultural connections event recently held in Coquitlam.

"It gives us the opportunity to highlight our products and also to make friends," said Kaye del Rosario of Kaye Bakes.

Telly's owner, Natashan Acuba-Bailey, said: "It's knowing the market [that's] driving the business. It drives awareness that there is a brand like this."

Among those who joined the event are multicultural books seller Kristine Lim and Mary Mendoza, who sells exotic candles.

Except for Lim, most of the businesses are home-based but they all hold day jobs and work on their passion after work and during the weekends.

The Filipino business owners plan to continue promoting their products online and through various events to bring attention to small but creative ventures.