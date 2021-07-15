Indonesia's COVID-19 situation 'alarming': ex-journo

A patient rests on the floor at a temporary tent outside the emergency ward of a government hospital, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2021. Willy Kurniawan, Reuters/File

MANILA - Indonesia's COVID-19 surge is "alarming," a former journalist said Thursday, as the country reported record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 54,000.

"Everyday, we hear the news reports the death of people. Now, almost once in a while, one of our neighbors are carried [to the hospital]. Then, there is news that our relative was administered to the hospital for getting COVID. So, it's really, really alarming for Indonesian right now," Kurniawan Hari, former business editor of The Jakarta Post, told ANC.

The Southeast Asian nation is fighting a devastating new virus outbreak fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, which has choked its health-care system.

Government figures on Wednesday also showed 991 new deaths, bringing the total number to 69,210. Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

Despite new containment measures, Hari said transmission of COVID-19 continued outside capital Jakarta.

"This is very alarming because COVID is spreading from city centers to the regions," he said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Delta variant, first identified in India, has been found in 11 areas outside of the densely populated Java island, the health ministry had said.

Cases and bed occupancy rates have risen in parts of Sumatra, Papua and Kalimantan, or Indonesian Borneo, and far-flung regions like West Papua were especially concerning, the ministry added.

Hari also criticized the country's slow vaccination rollout amid the presence of more transmissible coronavirus variant.

"I think the vaccination is slow to cover the population," he said.

Indonesia, which has a population of 270 million, has administered at least 51,433,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. - With a report from Reuters