Pope Francis expresses 'deep sadness' over Abe assassination

Photo by Tiziana FABI / POOL / AFP

Pope Francis has expressed his "deep sadness" over the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated Friday.

According to a report from Vatican News, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin sent the Pope's telegram to Japan's Apostolic Nuncio Leo Boccardi.

In his message, Pope Francis also offered his "heartfelt condolences" to Abe's family and friends, as well as to the people of Japan.

"In the wake of this senseless act," the Pope prayed "that Japanese society will be strengthened in its historic commitment to peace and nonviolence."

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, died Friday after he was shot during a campaign event.

People from all walks of life formed a long line on Saturday on the otherwise ordinary street outside a train station where Abe was shot while campaigning ahead of weekend elections.

