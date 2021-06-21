ASEAN welcomes Japan's $10 billion support for decarbonization

TOKYO - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations welcomed Japan's pledge in their special meeting Monday of $10 billion in financial support for decarbonization efforts by its member states.

The joint statement released after the online meeting between ASEAN energy ministers and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said they shared the need for adequate financing to support the region's energy transitions involving measures to cut carbon dioxide emissions and accelerate renewable energy use.

"In light of the unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting recognized the urgency of addressing sustainable post-pandemic recovery and affirmed the importance of energy transitions towards sustainable development," the statement said.

Japan's "Asia Energy Transition Initiative" will also include "human resources development through various training workshops, studies and reports, and knowledge sharing activities," it said.

The training on new technologies such as hydrogen use and carbon capture and storage will be provided to around 1,000 people in the region, Japanese officials said.

The initiative is aimed not only at reducing the region's greenhouse gas emissions but also expanding business opportunities for Japanese companies, they said.

While cooperating toward the United Nations' climate change conference to be held in November in Glasgow, Kajiyama told the meeting Japan will host the "Asia Energy Green Growth Partnership" ministerial meeting in October.

RELATED VIDEO