Watch more News on iWantTFC

The internationally acclaimed Filipino band Reo Brothers recently took the stage in Houston, Texas, where they captivated the audience with their performance.

The band, which hails from Tacloban City in Leyte, has gained a massive following even in the U.S. Before conquering the stage, the Reo Brothers first became viral on YouTube.

The band members shared their excitement about performing in Houston. "Doon kami lumalakas, sa mga kababayan namin," said one Reo brother.

At their Houston concert, the group treated their audience with a wide array of music, from rock to pop, to Filipino songs.

The crowd was also on their feet, dancing and singing along with their idols. They hope the band will return to Texas soon.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to the Samar Leyte Texas, a non-profit organization that provides medical services in the Philippines, as well as scholarships for deserving students.

"One of our main programs is the scholarship grants that we give to the underserved people in Leyte and Samar," said donors Bobby and Grace Monroy.

The Reo Brothers will head next to Florida, to California, and to New York. They will conclude their tour in June after several stops in Canada