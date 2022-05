Watch more News on iWantTFC

Passengers jumped ship after fire broke out in a passenger vessel as it neared the port of Real, Quezon early Monday.

Initial reports said Roro Vessel MV Mercraft 2 with 124 passengers left Polilio Island at 5 a.m. and was approximately 500 yards from the port of Real when the fire started.

Another vessel immediately came to rescue panicked passengers who jumped into the water. Six rescued passengers have been brought to hospital.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.