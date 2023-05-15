US President Joe Biden (R) welcomes Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio to the White House in Washington, DC, USA Jan. 13, 2023. Biden meets Kishida to discuss bilateral security issues in the Indo-Pacific, including relations with North Korea and China. Will Oliver, EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday in Hiroshima ahead of the Group of Seven summit to be held in the western Japan city, the White House said.

Biden will depart Washington on Wednesday and arrive in Hiroshima the following day, making it his second visit to Japan since taking office in 2021. The G-7 summit will take place from Friday to Sunday.

Biden and Kishida, who last held a meeting in January in Washington, are expected to affirm the strength of their nations' security alliance while discussing their response to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Biden's trip to Hiroshima will also make him the second sitting US president to visit the city that was devastated by a US atomic bomb in the final days of World War II.