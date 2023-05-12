Watch more News on iWantTFC

The philanthropist Loida Nicolas Lewis made a new push for more leadership roles for Filipino-Americans as she promoted her latest book in Southern and Northern California.

Lewis' book "Why Should Guys Have All the Fun?" centers on her humble beginnings in Bicol Province to her marriage to the late African-American dealmaker, Reginald Lewis.



Loida Nicolas Lewis talks about new book 'Why Should Guys Have All the Fun?'



The 80-year-old arrived in Los Angeles last month, where she held a book signing and a talk hosted by the National Alliance of Filipino American Associations.



Lewis helped establish the NAFFAA some 26 years ago.



"It is important for people like us not to have a sense of empowerment," she said of Asian-Americans, "to have a sense that whatever challenges we have, we can do it."



Bringing her extra joy was seeing one of NAFFAA's original goals fulfilled: to bring more Filipino-Americans into leadership roles as several local elected officials joined her.



"I am very relieved that our work has not been in vain," Lewis added.

After Los Angeles, Lewis also made a stop in San Francisco where she was hosted by the Filipino-American community led by Rodel Rodis.

Among those present were Filipino-American elected officials such as Daly City Vice Mayor Juslyn Manalo, who credited Lewis as one of sources of inspiration.

Lewis also had a discussion moderated by former TFC producer, Odette Alcazaren Keeley.