US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday congratulated Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos, pledging strong ties with the late dictator's son but also to promote human rights.

"We look forward to working with President-elect Marcos to strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and the Philippines," Blinken said in a congratulatory statement.

