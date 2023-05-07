Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift

Commuters walk through a corridor at Shinjuku business district in Tokyo, Japan, on January 16, 2023. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE/file

Japan on Monday downgraded the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza and greatly relaxed its intensive medical rules, marking a major shift in its approach after three years of dealing with the coronavirus.

The reclassification of COVID-19 to Class 5 means decisions on anti-coronavirus prevention measures are up to individuals and businesses.

The government has removed most of its guidelines, such as quarantine periods of seven days for people who test positive for the disease and five days for those who have been in close contact with an infected person.

Residents of Japan are also to be charged for coronavirus-related outpatient care and hospitalization, although subsidies are available for expensive treatment. COVID-19 patients will also receive medical treatment in ordinary hospitals instead of designated facilities.

The disease was categorized as a special public health threat in 2020 equivalent to or stricter than Class 2, which covers infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

The government formally decided on April 27 to downgrade the coronavirus' legal status as the vaccination program, among other factors, has made the disease less deadly, while calls for rejuvenating the pandemic-hit economy have grown.

The preparedness of the health care system to withstand a future outbreak was also taken into account.

Under the reclassification, the government will also no longer legally be able to recommend hospitalization for coronavirus patients or declare a state of emergency, under which governors were able to request the reduction of opening hours for businesses and could close or impose fines for those that did not comply.

The government said that around 8,400 medical institutions, comprised of 90 percent of hospitals nationwide plus some clinics, are ready to take up to 58,000 COVID-19 inpatients in total, with around 44,000 institutions accepting outpatients, up from 42,000 last month.

Japan has already lifted its rules on the wearing of face masks from March 13, leaving the decision up to individuals.

It also lifted COVID-19 border controls for all arrivals on April 29, the start of the annual Golden Week holiday that runs through early May, meaning entrants are no longer required to present certification of at least three coronavirus vaccination doses or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Even after the downgrade, coronavirus vaccinations will remain free of charge until the end of March 2024, and subsidies of up to 20,000 yen ($148) a month will be provided for coronavirus-related hospitalization until September this year.

For students who become infected, the government has said they should be absent for five days after showing symptoms, and for one day after they have recovered.

The government also offers similar guidance to others in response to calls from nursing care providers who wish to know when they can return to work after becoming infected.

Even after patients recuperate, the government recommends they wear a face mask for 10 days and refrain from coming in contact with the elderly or others at higher risk of developing serious symptoms.

==Kyodo