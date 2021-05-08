India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry wood to prepare a funeral pyre for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021. Adnan Abidi, Reuters



India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, the government said Saturday.

The 4,187 new deaths took India's overall toll to 238,270 since the pandemic started. It added another 401,078 new cases in 24 hours, taking its total to nearly 21.9 million.

India has been grappling with a COVID-19 surge that has strained its health care system, with shortages in hospital beds, oxygen and other equipment, and medical staff.

