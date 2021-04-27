Australia suspends direct flights from India amid virus surge

Patients suffering from COVID-19 get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amid the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 15, 2021. Danish Siddiqui, Reuters

SYDNEY - Australia will temporarily suspend the arrival of direct flights from India until May 15 in the wake of a surge in novel coronavirus cases in the South Asian country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Tuesday.

Morrison said Australia would also send medical equipment, including 500 ventilators, to India as the country recorded over 350,000 new cases Monday.

Australia joins other countries such as Singapore and Malaysia in placing restrictions on arrivals from the virus-stricken country.

India reported a cumulative total of over 17 million cases and over 195,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Hospitals in the country have been overwhelmed by the surge in cases and face a severe shortage of medical equipment.

