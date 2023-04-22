Fil-Am entrepreneurs blend cannabis with Filipino treats

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American entrepreneurs blended cannabis with well-known Filipino treats during a celebration of marijuana use on April 20 in San Francisco.

Cannabis was made legal in California in 2016, both for medicinal and adult recreational use.

While people celebrated "4/20" in the area, there were Filipino vendors who brought with them their unique products.

Filipino-American Lisa Angulo Reid came from New York to debut her business, "Dear Flor: Filipino Vegan Cannabis Gummies."

"We are bringing Filipino culture to the world one flavor at a time," Reid said. "Each of the different flavors have different nuances. Some are great if you want to wind down before going to bed or if you want to get ready to work out."

Ren Pulido of Ube Area, known across the Bay Area for their wide range of Filipino treats, offers her own form of cannabis.

"We got some ube rice krispies right here," said Pulido. "It’s made with rice krispies, a little bit of ube halaya, and marshmallows, and THC distillate."

A recent CBS News poll showed 53% deem using marijuana openly as socially acceptable.

Democrats in the survey had the strongest support for recreational marijuana at 73%, while support among Republicans was at 53%. Some 66% of Independents, meanwhile, endorsed recreational marijuana.

For the Filipino-Americans in the event, the stigma behind cannabis is changing for multiple reasons.

“There’s just a bigger understanding now of the inherent benefit that cannabis has," Reid said. "They’re like I’ve got hip pain. Somebody got a medical marijuana card and so now they’re like, I can get this but it’s in a flavor that I like? So I think there’s just a growing acceptance and definitely a curiosity.”

Across the U.S., 21 states including Washington D.C. and Guam have acted to legalize recreational marijuana.