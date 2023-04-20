San Francisco urged to act on string of burglaries at city dispensaries

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A group of cannabis store owners in San Francisco have called for government action to end incidents of burglaries in dispensaries across the city.

Ali Jamalian, chairperson of the San Francisco Oversight Committee, said a worker from one store was taken at gunpoint during a recent robbery.

The community said the incidents need to stop before it gets worse.

“This is not only messed up for the dispensaries but it’s also dangerous for these individuals because some of the store owners are not playing," said Damien Posey of Harborside. "You could get caught up. This could literally cost you your life."

According to Jamalian, it costs owners more than $30,000 to re-open after a robbery. Others said the city, in particular, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, is not doing enough to address the string of robberies.

“We really need the city to step up including, for me, I would like to see Brooke Jenkins do something," said Bianca Gutierrez. "It's just getting worse and worse and we don’t know who to turn to.”



Among the affected dispensaries is co-owned by Filipino-American Rudy Corpuz, a community leader and executive director of United Playaz, a youth anti-violence program.

This is in part of the city’s cannabis equity program that requires at least each shop’s co-owner to be an “equity owner” or someone belonging to a population that was hit hardest by the war on drugs.



“These guys are out here trying to run a legit business," said Alex Aquino. "These guys, especially the equity partners, come from the hood. They’re natives. We need to support the natives. We need them to win.”

Some owners also believe the crimes are happening due to information about store hours, as well as floor and security plans that must be shared in order to secure a permit.