TOKYO (UPDATE) - A man threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday during his visit to western Japan for a stump speech.
Kishida left the scene unhurt after the incident, which took place as he was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The man was apprehended by police immediately after the incident, which took place during official campaigning for a lower house by-election for the Wakayama No. 1 district. Kishida's speech has been canceled.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was fatally shot in July last year during a stump speech before the upper house election.
==Kyodo
