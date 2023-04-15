Home  >  Overseas

Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during stump speech

Kyodo News

Posted at Apr 15 2023 11:08 AM | Updated as of Apr 15 2023 11:26 AM

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2022. Jiji Press Japan/EPA-EFE File
TOKYO (UPDATE) - A man threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday during his visit to western Japan for a stump speech.

Kishida left the scene unhurt after the incident, which took place as he was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The man was apprehended by police immediately after the incident, which took place during official campaigning for a lower house by-election for the Wakayama No. 1 district. Kishida's speech has been canceled.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was fatally shot in July last year during a stump speech before the upper house election.

