San Francisco opens first trans services center

Officials in San Francisco formally unveiled the Trans Thrive Facility, dedicated to serving the transgender and gender non-conforming people in the city.



The services center, under the San Francisco Community Health Center (SFCHC), is staffed by trained Filipino-American workers.



“It’s a one-stop shop where you find social support," said SFCHC Managing Director Nikki Calma. "You’ll find events and also any assistance that will improve the lives of transgender people.”



In the last 15 years, the Trans Thrive initiative has become a trusted source for many services, ranging from mental health and substance use counseling, to testing and treatment, as well as support groups.



"We can help assist people with finding housing," said Erica Reyes, program supervisor of SFCHC. "We have a clinic where people can start their HRT and then also assist them with gender-affirming surgeries.”



Calma, meanwhile, said: "When they come to a place like this, they are able to talk to somebody. They’re able to get support and see people like them thriving and modeling for how to make life better.”



The facility was established through a comprehensive study of what the community needed.



The San Francisco Community Health Center said it looks to address poverty, the lack of housing, and employment and discrimination that impact trans and gender non-conforming individuals.