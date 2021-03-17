Israel gives COVID-19 vaccines to Filipino caregivers, students

MANILA – Israel has inoculated thousands of Filipino caregivers, students and diplomats currently in the Middle Eastern state against COVID-19, its embassy in the Philippines said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Israeli Embassy in Manila said some 30,000 Filipino caregivers, 400 Agriculture students, staff members of the Philippine embassy in Israel as well as Filipinos with expired working permits received free shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

The embassy said the free jabs are part of Israel’s vaccination campaign, where anyone in the country is given the vaccine regardless of their citizenship status.

“Israel is thankful for the Filipino caregivers for helping the elderly and the disabled Israeli citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Rafael Harpaz said.

“The free access to COVID-19 vaccine is another way of thanking them and ensuring their health and safety,” he added.

Israel has inoculated more than half of its 9.3 million people against the coronavirus with at least one dose. Some 4.2 million people have received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

The country, which has so far recorded 822,703 COVID-19 cases, is eyeing to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16 by the end of March.

