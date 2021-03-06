Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running government

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon March 6, 2021. Dalati Nohra, Handout via Reuters

BEIRUT - Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab threatened on Saturday to stop performing his duties to pressure politicians to form a new government.

"If seclusion helps with cabinet formation then I am ready to resort to it, although it goes against my convictions for it disrupts the entire state and is detrimental to the Lebanese," Diab said in a speech.

Diab's cabinet resigned on the back of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion that devastated swathes of the capital.

Prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri was nominated in October but has failed to form a new cabinet so far due to political deadlock between him and President Michel Aoun.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Mark heinrich)