ASEAN holds virtual meeting on Myanmar crisis

SINGAPORE - Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations began a special meeting via videoconference Tuesday to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar in the wake of the Feb. 1 military coup.

"The informal ASEAN ministerial meeting started at 4 p.m. All the 10 ASEAN foreign ministers are attending," including Myanmar's military-appointed Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, said a senior official from an ASEAN member country.

Brunei, which holds the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN this year, organized the meeting at the strong behest of Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsdi and Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Monday that "despite ASEAN's core principle of consensus and noninterference, ASEAN can still play a constructive role in facilitating hopefully a return to normalcy and stability in Myanmar."

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

