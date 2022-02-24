People walk after arriving from Ukraine to Slovakia, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine, through a border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia, February 24, 2022. Radovan Stoklasa, Reuters

The UN refugee agency said around 100,000 people had fled their homes within Ukraine and several thousand more had left the country since neighboring Russia invaded early Thursday.

"We believe that some 100,000 people must have already left their homes and may be displaced inside the country, and several thousand have crossed international borders," UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told AFP.

Refugee High Commissioner Filippo Grandi had voiced serious concern at the rapid deterioration of the situation as military operations unfolded across Ukraine and urged neighboring countries to keep their borders open for those seeking safety and shelter.

"We are continuing to closely follow the situation and are reinforcing our operations in Ukraine and neighboring countries," the agency said.

RELATED VIDEO