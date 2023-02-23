Eiffel Tower lights up in Ukraine colours

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, 23 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

PARIS, France - The Eiffel Tower was lit in the colors of Ukraine's flag on Thursday in a mark of support for Kyiv on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The tower, one of the world's most visited landmarks, was swathed in blue and yellow light shortly after sundown in the French capital.

The top of the tower was bathed in blue, and the bottom in yellow, with the tower's habitual white spotlight rotating at its top.

"Glory to Ukraine!" tweeted Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo in Ukrainian.

Hidalgo had asked for the show of support, which comes as France, like other western countries, is boosting arms deliveries to Kyiv.

The French defense ministry said last week that the first batch of AMX-10 armoured vehicles President Emmanuel Macron promised would be delivered within days.

