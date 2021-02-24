1st batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Thailand

BANGKOK - The first batch of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine arrived in Thailand on Wednesday morning ahead of a vaccination rollout next week.
The 200,000 of a total of 2 million doses the Thai government has ordered from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. were flown to Bangkok.
Later Wednesday, 117,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford arrived in Thailand.
RELATED STORIES:
The Sinovac batch will be given to front-line medical staff and people in need aged 18-59 in Bangkok and 17 other provinces, including neighboring Samut Sakhon, which has had a relatively large number of cases.
RELATED VIDEO:
"I am delighted that the first lot has arrived as scheduled, and more will come," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, adding that vaccines will also be manufactured locally to ensure access by every Thai.
The Thai government has ordered 61 million doses from AstraZeneca with a deal for the vaccine to be manufactured by local pharmaceutical company Siam Bioscience.
Thailand has reported about 25,700 virus cases so far with 83 fatalities.
Kyodo News, Kyodo, Thailand, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac vaccine, overseas, ANC, ANC Top