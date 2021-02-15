More than 2.4 million dead, 108 million COVID-19 cases worldwide

A patient lies in the hallway of the fully occupied Nachod hospital, Czech Republic on February 11, 2021. David W. Cerny, Reuters

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,400,543 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 108,785,960 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 66,547,800 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organizations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 6,386 new deaths and 290,730 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,156 new fatalities, followed by Brazil with 713 and Mexico with 436.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 485,337 deaths from 27,640,521 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 239,245 deaths from 9,834,513 cases, Mexico with 174,207 deaths from 1,992,794 cases, India with 155,732 deaths from 10,916,589 cases, and the United Kingdom with 117,166 deaths from 4,038,078 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 187 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 179, the United Kingdom 173, the Czech Republic 170 and Italy 155.

Europe overall has 804,135 deaths from 35,571,937 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 640,943 deaths from 20,163,894 infections, and the United States and Canada 506,625 deaths from 28,465,866 cases.

Asia has reported 248,484 deaths from 15,699,093 cases, the Middle East 100,909 deaths from 5,099,411 cases, Africa 98,501 deaths from 3,753,890 cases, and Oceania 946 deaths from 31,878 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed infections is only a fraction of the real total because a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases go undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

RELATED VIDEO