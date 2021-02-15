Japan's COVID-19 death count tops 7,000

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Japan topped 7,000 on Monday while daily coronavirus infections totaled about 970, including 266 in Tokyo, a Kyodo News tally showed.

The nationwide death toll kept increasing at a relatively fast pace after it rose above 5,000 on Jan. 23 and exceeded 6,000 on Feb. 3.

The daily coronavirus cases in Tokyo remained below the 500 mark for the ninth straight day.

The Tokyo metropolitan government also said it underreported daily infections by a total of 838 between Nov. 18 and Jan. 31 due to errors in entering data at health centers, affected by surging coronavirus cases.

The capital had previously reported the biggest daily increase of 2,447 cases on Jan. 7. But with the correction, the figure was raised to 2,520.

RELATED VIDEO