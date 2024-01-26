Watch more News on iWantTFC

What does it look like to listen to Filipino songs from over 100 years ago? A local chicago band is doing just that with a modern twist.

Louella Cabalona is the lead singer of the band Sama-Sama Project.

“We have this rich history not just in music," said Cabalona. "But the whole intertwined history between the U.S. and the Philippines has a lot of good. Being Filipino-Americans, it’s almost our responsibility to look back on that and shine a light on that."

Her husband Baron, who plays the drums, added the extra touch — the beats that become the foundation for the songs.

But what prodded this Fil-Am band perform classic Filipino music in America?

“A lot of Filipino Americans kind of sort of lose their way," said Baron. "When they have kids and so forth, their kids are gonna be like, what's it like being Filipino? I have never heard anything about Filipino music or anything."

It's that passion to teach the future generation about Filipino roots that makes this band distinct. For 15 years, Sama-Sama Project cultivated music for Filipino and non-Filipino audiences alike.

The band is also starting a new project called the Great Filipino Song Book, a collection of classic Filipino songs that dates as far back as the 1900’s.

The mixed audience including Filipinos may not necessarily understand the words to the songs, but they said it doesn’t matter.

“I don’t speak Tagalog but the sound of Tagalog makes me feel like home," said Stephanie.

Said Lorena, another audience: “I absolutely loved it. I thought it was gorgeous. I learned alot and its also beautiful music.”

The band aims to entertain as well as educate locals in Chicago about Filipino history through music for years to come.

“I really want to applaud Lou," said the band's lead guitarist, John Knicker. "We’ve always been doing this work and we haven’t recognized how important this is.”