Watch more News on iWantTFC

Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Tuesday emerged victorious in the Republican primary in New Hampshire.

The leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination edged out former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who has vowed to stay in the race.

Trump closes in on Biden rematch after New Hampshire win

“This race is far from over," said Haley. "There are dozens of states left to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina."

Haley will likely face an uphill battle in other states, too. Polls have shown that majority of Republican voters still favor Trump despite his mounting legal troubles.

Nikki Haley urged to work on gaining AAPI support

One of them is the effort from some states to keep his name off the ballot.

Two states, namely: Colorado and Maine, have removed Trump’s name from the ballot over his role in the January 6th Capitol riots.

Advocacy groups cite the 14th amendment of the Constitution – which states that a public official who engaged in an insurrection is to be disqualified from running for an elective post.

But Filipino-American supporters of Trump view this as a continued persecution of the former president.

“I think that it's a witch hunt," said Leigh Boucher. "I'm just not saying this because I hear it from other conservative Republicans because I also do my own research. It's unconstitutional."

Lawyer Orlando Sonza is a Fil-Am Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Ohio.

He warned of the precedent that might come from removing Trump off the ballot.

Fil-Am lawyer in Ohio eyes seat in U.S. Congress

"If someone who's not been convicted of a crime gets to be taken off the ballot, that effectively removes the power from the people," said Sonza. "Let the people decide who their leaders will be."

History professor James Zarsadiaz also believes the effort to remove Trump's name from ballots is just a bump on the road in his bid to claim the GOP nomination.

“Over the last half century, we've seen presidents who've survived scandals," he said. "I think they're able to survive troubles whether that's personal or political, depending on how the market and the economies are looking.”

Trump on Monday scored yet another victory after the Massachusetts ballot commission dismissed the challenges and kept his name on the state’s ballot.

Meanwhile, Colorado and Maine’s decisions have been paused on appeal. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the Colorado case on Feb. 8.