WATCH: Ice forms inside windows in Illinois due to extreme cold

Much of the United States has been experiencing freezing temperatures, and in Illinois, ice has formed inside windows in some houses.

According to ABS-CBN North America News Bureau correspondent Connie Macatula de Leon, the temperature outside is -35°F (-37.2 °C), and ice has already started forming inside the windows of her house.

She also said water has started to drip from electrical outlets due to the freezing temperature outside.

An Arctic blast from Canada caused temperatures to plummet across a vast swath of the country, from the Northwest into the Rust Belt, the US National Weather Service (NWS) said in a Sunday bulletin.

Sunday could bring some of the coldest temperatures in states including Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota. There, meteorologists forecast wind chills as low as -70 degrees Fahrenheit (-57 Celsius.)

The winter storms have also disrupted flights in some parts of the US, including in Chicago, where some Filipinos were stuck due to flight delays.

- with a report from Reuters

