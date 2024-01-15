Pinoy seniors among affected by US flight cancellations due to winter storms

Passengers arrive to check in for their flights before a winter storm hits that threatens to close down air traffic at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 December 2022. Much of the US is under a winter storm warning as an arctic cold front is expected to bring below freezing temperatures, snow, and ice to much of the central states areas. The storm is expected to snarl travel on one of the busiest travel days of the year. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY, FILE

MANILA — At least eight Pinoy seniors were stuck at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday, January 14, after their flights were delayed due to the below zero temperature and wind chill advisory.

The Filipinos have been waiting for their flight to Manila for more than 16 hours. Their flight has already been delayed three times.

Among them is 71-year-old Fil-Am Elizabeth Dela Cruz, who sent videos of her and her companions still patiently waiting for their flight. They were supposed to fly to Manila to escape the cold.

As of Sunday night, at least 75 percent of the US had been warned their areas will experience temperatures below freezing over the next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a stark warning, with over 95 million people under wind chill advisories and some states expecting wind chills to plummet to a bone-chilling -70 °F or -56 °C.

Dangerous freezing temperatures are already affecting political campaigns, sports events, and travel across the country.

The Arctic blast has led to power outages for hundreds of thousands of customers in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest.

— Report from Connie De Leon, TFC News