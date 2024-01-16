Fil-Am debuts in 'The Nutcracker' in Atlanta

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipina recently took the center stage and the primary female role at Atlanta Ballet's recent presentation of "The Nutcracker."

Mikaela Santos shared her passion for her work and said this is something she has dreamt of since childhood.

“Every time I step on that stage, it's basically showing that this is what I love and I've been working on it since I was like 11 or 12," she said. "I want to show people that it's possible. That you can do it if you put in the work.”

The Taguig native said her journey began much like many little kids. Her parents signed her up to take ballet lessons starting at three years old.

At age 11, her ballet teacher saw something special in her and encouraged her to continue.

But Santos admitted that the choice to pursue dancing came at a cost.

“Life back in the Philippines was so different," she said. "The arts, in general, was not really as supported as it is internationally or here. So I think that was kind of holding me back at first because it wasn't the normal."

Santos added: "[Growing up], everyone thought like I was probably crazy because I was sacrificing a lot of my time to do ballet. It was hard at first because no one understood."

Despite self-doubt, Santos was a Top 15 finalist at her first international competition, where the trajectory of her career changed.

“In 2016, we went to Orlando, Florida, and it was the world ballet competition," she said. "The director of Atlanta Ballet, Gennadi Nedvigin, was one of the judges. After the competition, he invited me to come to Atlanta Ballet for a summer intensive.”

Within two short years, Santos became a company member at Atlanta Ballet.

In March 2023, she had her first full-length ballet performance as Kitri in "Don Quixote."

Santos has also been named to Dance Magazine’s Annual 25 to Watch list.

At 24, Santos acknowledged that she still has a lot to learn.

“I want to explore around and see, maybe even go to Europe," she said. "[And] hopefully, back home. I really do want to go back and dance there because it's my home, my family is still there. I would love for them to see me perform now that I'm actually a professional.”

For now, Santos is busy getting ready for this year’s upcoming shows including a new production of "Cinderella."