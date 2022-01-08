Employees of the Perches funeral home move the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus disease into the facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on January 6, 2022. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters

Mexico's deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 300,000 on Friday, one of the world's highest tolls as the pandemic rebounds around the globe.

Mexico is the fifth worst-hit country, with the United States the most affected with more than 836,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil (619,000), India (483,000) and Russia (314,000)

The Central American nation recorded 28,023 new infections on Friday, the second highest since the start of the pandemic, for a total of more than 4 million cases.

Mexico has officially recorded 300,101 deaths since March 2020, including 168 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The figure could be an underestimate as there were 451,864 deaths associated with COVID up to December 2021, according to the national population register.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this week recognized a rebound in the pandemic but ruled out any restrictions.

One of the world's most popular tourist destinations, Mexico has kept its borders open and does not require any tests or vaccination passes from arriving travelers.

