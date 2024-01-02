5 dead after JAL jet collides with coast guard plane at Tokyo airport

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Japan Airlines Co. airplane collided with one belonging to the Japan Coast Guard at Tokyo's Haneda airport Tuesday, causing both aircraft to catch fire and killing five coast guard members, while all 379 on board the commercial flight escaped without life-threatening injuries.

The JAL plane was arriving from Sapporo with 367 passengers on board, including eight small children, the company said. Five of the six coast guard members on board the other aircraft, whose ages ranged from 27 to 56, were confirmed dead, although the captain managed to escape, according to police.

The coast guard aircraft, which was based at Haneda airport, was moving on the runway when it collided with the JAL plane around 5:47 p.m. The transport ministry said the cause of the accident is still unknown and is investigating the aircraft's communications with flight control.

The airport closed all four of its runways, disrupting air traffic during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year when many people return to their hometowns to reunite with their families for the New Year holidays.

Three of the four runways, except the one where the collision took place, were reopened at around 9:30 p.m., the ministry said.

The coast guard plane was on its way to its base at Niigata airport to deliver relief aid for people affected by the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that jolted the Noto Peninsula and its vicinity along the Sea of Japan coast Monday, according to the coast guard.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant ministers to make every effort toward swiftly investigating the collision while also pledging to provide information about the accident to the public in an appropriate manner.

"It is extremely regrettable to have lost the precious lives of our members. We offer our sincere condolences to the bereaved," Japan Coast Guard vice commandant Yoshio Seguchi told a press conference.

The passengers and the crew aboard JAL's plane escaped the burning aircraft using emergency slides, the transport ministry said.

"I felt a bump, like the aircraft was colliding with something when touching down. I saw a spark outside the window and the cabin was filled with gas and smoke," one of the passengers said.

The passenger plane that caught fire is an Airbus A350 jetliner, JAL said. The Japan Coast Guard said its aircraft is a Bombardier DHC8-300.

==Kyodo