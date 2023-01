Ukrainian rescuers stand in front of the damaged hotel building that was hit in a missile strike in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 31 December 2022. Russian missiles targeted major cities across Ukraine on 31 December prior to the New Year celebration. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported explosions and destruction in three districts of the capital. At least one person was killed, Klitschko said. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

An explosion rang out over central Ukraine's capital less than one hour into 2023, and the mayor said the air defence system was "working" to defend the city from Russian strikes.

"Explosion heard in the capital. Air defence is working," Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram after the blast which occurred at around 12:35 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

© Agence France-Presse