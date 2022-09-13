Home > News MULTIMEDIA Huli sa CCTV: Pagnanakaw sa water refilling station ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 13 2022 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sapul sa CCTV ang pagnanakaw sa isang water refilling station sa Cebu City. Napag-alaman din na dati nang may kaso ng human trafficking at illegal drugs ang suspek. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: theft pagnanakaw cellphone water refilling station CCTV video Cebu City /news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf/entertainment/09/15/22/marco-gumabao-to-star-in-series-shot-in-singapore/entertainment/09/15/22/rochelle-pangilinan-joins-coco-jodi-movie/entertainment/09/15/22/loisa-andalio-ronnie-alonte-enjoy-thailand-vacation/overseas/09/15/22/ukraines-zelenskyy-unhurt-after-car-accident