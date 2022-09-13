Home  >  News

Huli sa CCTV: Pagnanakaw sa water refilling station

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2022 07:43 PM

Sapul sa CCTV ang pagnanakaw sa isang water refilling station sa Cebu City. Napag-alaman din na dati nang may kaso ng human trafficking at illegal drugs ang suspek. 

