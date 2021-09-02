Home  >  News

Lalaki, nanghabol ng itak

Posted at Sep 02 2021 07:53 PM

Isang lalaki ang biglang nag-amok at nanghabol ng taga sa isang terminal sa Tagum City, Davao del Norte. Nadakip na ng mga awtoridad ang suspek na nahaharap sa reklamo. 

