Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila Central Post Office, nasunog ABS-CBN News Posted at May 22 2023 09:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Tinupok ng apoy ang makasaysayang Manila Central Post Office building sa Maynila. Unang itinayo ang neoclassical style building noong 1926, bago itinayong mula matapos mapinsala noong World War II. Patuloy pa ang imbestigasyon sa pinagmulan ng sunog. Read More: Manila Central Post Office gusali building fire sunog Lawton Manila Maynila /life/05/22/23/in-photos-bb-pilipinas-grand-parade-of-beauties/sports/05/22/23/nba-carmelo-anthony-announces-retirement/entertainment/05/22/23/gab-valenciano-recovering-after-road-crash-in-us/news/05/22/23/dlsu-grad-tops-may-2023-chemical-engineer-board-exam/news/05/22/23/manila-central-post-office-fire-leaves-11-injured-p300m-damage