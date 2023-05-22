Home  >  News

Manila Central Post Office, nasunog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 09:49 PM

Tinupok ng apoy ang makasaysayang Manila Central Post Office building sa Maynila. Unang itinayo ang neoclassical style building noong 1926, bago itinayong mula matapos mapinsala noong World War II. Patuloy pa ang imbestigasyon sa pinagmulan ng sunog. 

