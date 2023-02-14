Home > News MULTIMEDIA Barko ng Pilipinas, tinutukan ng laser light ng Chinese Coast Guard ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2023 08:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Naghain na ng diplomatic protest ang Department of Foreign Affairs sa panunutok ng laser light ng Chinese Coast Guard ship sa barko ng Pilipinas. Ayon sa Philippine Coast Guard, pansamantalang nabulag ang crew ng BRP Malapascua dahil sa laser light. Nasa West Philippine Sea ang barko ng Pilipinas para maghatid ng supply sa mga sundalong Pilipino na nasa Ayungin Shoal. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Philippine Coast Guard Chinese Coast Guard West Philippine Sea South China Sea China Philippines BRP Malapascua laser light laser light Ayungin Shoal diplomatic protest /sports/02/14/23/pvl-creamline-overwhelms-choco-mucho-for-win-no-3/news/02/14/23/blue-ribbon-committee-report-sa-deped-laptops-inaprubahan-na-ng-senado/entertainment/02/14/23/hori7on-targeting-june-debut-in-south-korea-mld-head/video/news/02/14/23/kapamilya-stars-kani-kaniyang-gimik-ngayong-valentines/video/entertainment/02/14/23/alamin-mga-pagbabago-sa-the-voice-kids-season-5