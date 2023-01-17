Home  >  News

Pagdukot umano sa 2 UP student sa Cebu, iniimbestigahan ng PNP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2023 07:01 PM

Iniimbestigahan na ng PNP ang ulat na 2 estudyante ng UP ang dinukot umano sa pier sa Cebu City noong January 10. Parehong development worker ang 2. Nakabalik na rin sila sa kanilang pamilya matapos umanong iwanan ng mga dumukot sa kanila sa isang resort noong January 16. 

