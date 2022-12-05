THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 5, 2022

The fastest Santa at 13th Michendorf Nicholas Run Runners dressed as Saint Nicholas take part in the 13th Michendorf Nicholas Run, in Michendorf, Germany, Sunday to determine the fastest Saint Nicholas of Berlin and Brandenburg. The run, traditionally held on the second advent Sunday, takes place in full presence after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

LRT-1 Roosevelt Station reopens The LRT-1 Roosevelt Station in Quezon City reopens to the public on Monday, after completing its readiness tests, trial runs, maintenance works, and exercises to be integrated into the rail line's new signaling system. Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) will be implementing a new train service schedule starting December 5, with last trip leaving the Baclaran Station at 10:00PM, then 10:15PM from Roosevelt Station during weekdays. Weekend and holiday schedules will be at 9:30PM from Baclaran and 9:45p.m. from Roosevelt station. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Group says stop giving funds to NTF-ELCAC Human rights advocates hold a protest at the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) headquarters in Quezon City on Monday, questioning plans by some members of House of Representatives to restore the proposed Php 10 billion budget for 2023 of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). The group called for the abolition of the agency and the reallocation of its funding to social and economic services program. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A day after Mt. Semaru eruption People walk past houses following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on Monday. Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Dec. 4 spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side, while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly a year after its last major eruption killed dozens. Juni Kriswanto, AFP

NLEX Connector set to open this December Workers finish the remaining section of the NLEX Connector Espana Section in Manila on Monday, before its scheduled opening this December. The entire elevated highway connects to the Skyway Stage 3 and stretches eight kilometers, starting from Caloocan Interchange on C3 Road all the way to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, Manila. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News