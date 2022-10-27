MULTIMEDIA

After earthquake, Abra family finds safe zone outdoors

ABS-CBN News

Late Tuesday night a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the province of Abra, resulting in an estimated P52.7 million in damage to infrastructure and affecting some 18,478 families across parts of Luzon. This came barely three months after a magnitude-7 temblor hit the area and felt all the way to Metro Manila.

It came as no surprise then why some families in Lagayan town, Abra took the precaution of sleeping outdoors. One of those is the Sindon family in Brgy. Pulot.

Like other families, the Sindons have opted to stay outside for fear of another earthquake, especially after 56-year old Julieta was injured during the chaos. “Pumikit na lang ako,” she said as debris started falling around the the same time the lights went out; their home was not left unscathed.

For 35-year old Neil, staying outdoors poses a different problem.

Working as a chat support call center agent, he needs steady access to the internet and has to make do with using mobile data.

While his work schedule gives him the small mercy of being able to work under sunlight, the heat and humidity of his 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule is an inconvenience. The threat of rain also adds to his quandary, worried that his old laptop might not be able to take it.

As workers continue to repair their damaged home, the Sindon family would rather stay outdoors until the threat earthquakes pass.

Julieta Sindo rests her arm as she stays at their outdoor shelter beside their home in Pulot, Lagayan Abra on Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Neil Sindon goes about his job at a hut outside their home. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Sindon family go about their day outdoors as a precaution against possible aftershocks. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Fernando Sidon stands outdoors while other family members go about their day. Like other families in the area, they have opted to remain outdoors for the time being. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Neil’s work schedule forces him to deal with the heat and humidity outdoors with only the breeze and an electric fan to rely on against the temperature. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Sindon family would rather stay outdoors that deal with the threat of a possible aftershock. The earthquake that hit Abra late Tuesday comes barely 3 months after a magnitude 7 hit the province. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The possibility of rain adds to Neil’s worry as he works outdoors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Various devices are charged outdoors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Sindon family save what they can to buy materials for rebuilding their dmaaged home. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Family members talk and rest outdoors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Sindon family take their meals outdoors as workers carry materials to repair their home. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A worker gets more materials to repair the damaged Sindon home. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News